FL Woman Makes Sexy Plea To Get Power Back On

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Thousands of people are still without power in Florida weeks after Hurricane Irma hit.

One woman had a creative idea to get her power restored.

Kynse Agles of Fort Myers, who had a kidney and pancreas transplant days before the storm, took some pink spray paint and created a sign reading “Hot single female seeks sexy lineman to electrify her life,” according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

The 37-year-old woman posted the photo of herself on Facebook in front of the sign and some downed trees in her yard.

“That was my idea. I like to be humorous,” Agles told tells Yahoo Lifestyle about the photo. “Anything to bring humor to a s***ty situation, I’m all for.”

The attention worked.

Agles went on a radio show Monday morning and a group of linemen were listening. By Monday afternoon, she got her power restored.

It was just the latest joyous news for Leigh, who has documented the personal journey of her transplant surgery on YouTube and Facebook. One of videos included the moment she learned that her organ donor had been found, and she turned the camera on herself and her 8-year-old son.