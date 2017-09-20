Chris Young Is ‘Losing Sleep’ In Sexy New Video

Chris Young is climbing the music charts with “Losing Sleep,” the title track from his upcoming album of the same name, but now fans have a video to watch, too. Chris tells us the clip is everything he envisioned. “Basically while I was on site, either looking at a camera, or a couple of times while filming . . . actually I could see one of the other screens showing what we’re doing, but (I’m) so pumped for this! I have a really really crazy good feeling about this video. It’s just a really cool video, it’s sexy, but it’s classy, and there’s a really great vibe to it. I’m just so pumped for people to have a video finally, a true video.”

Chris’ Losing Sleep album will be released on October 20th.