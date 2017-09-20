Carrie Underwood Sued Over “Something In The Water”

Carrie Underwood is being accused of stealing the tune “Something In The Water,” which appeared on her 2014 “Greatest Hits” album.

Canadian songwriters Ronald McNeill and Georgia Lyons-Savage are suing Carrie for copyright infringement, claiming they wrote a song with the same name in August, 2012 and pitched it to Carrie’s team, who passed. Carrie then released her track two years later, which she co-wrote with Chris DeStefano and Brett James, which the songwriters say contains a lyrically identical hook to their song.

The duo is asking that the case be argued in front of a jury, and they are seeking any profits from the song.

Source: WKRN