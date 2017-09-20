Carrie Underwood Sued Over “Something In The Water”

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo: Mike Moore / Getty Images

Carrie Underwood is being accused of stealing the tune “Something In The Water,” which appeared on her 2014 “Greatest Hits” album.

Canadian songwriters Ronald McNeill and Georgia Lyons-Savage are suing Carrie for copyright infringement, claiming they wrote a song with the same name in August, 2012 and pitched it to Carrie’s team, who passed. Carrie then released her track two years later, which she co-wrote with Chris DeStefano and Brett James, which the songwriters say contains a lyrically identical hook to their song.

The duo is asking that the case be argued in front of a jury, and they are seeking any profits from the song.

Source: WKRN

