Willie Nelson Shares Tracklist for New ‘Willie’s Stash’ Release

By Scott T. Sterling

Music legend Willie Nelson has revealed details of his new album, Willie Nelson and the Boys, scheduled to debut on Oct. 20. It’s the second release from the Willie’s Stash series of archival recordings.

Nelson takes on a slew of country music standards on the record, covering songs from Hank Williams and others.

Related: Report of Willie Nelson Death is a Hoax — Again



According to Rolling Stone, the recordings were made mostly during the same 2011 sessions that produced 2012 full-length, Heroes, Nelson’s first release on the Legacy label. The album was produced by Buddy Cannon at Pedernales Recording Studio and will feature sons Lukas and Micah as well as Nelson’s sister, Bobbie.

Check out the full tracklisting below.

1. “Move It On Over” (Hank Williams)

2. “Mind Your Own Business” (Hank Williams)

3. “Healing Hands of Time” (Willie Nelson)

4. “Can I Sleep In Your Arms” (Hank Cochran)

5. “Send Me the Pillow You Dream On” (Hank Locklin)

6. “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” (Hank Williams Sr.)

7. “I’m Movin’ On” (Hank Snow)

8. “Your Cheatin’ Heart” (Hank Williams)

9. “My Tears Fall” (Alyssa Miller)

10. “Cold, Cold Heart” (Hank Williams)

11. “Mansion on the Hill” (Hank Williams and Fred Rose)

12. “Why Don’t You Love Me” (Hank Williams)