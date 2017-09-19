Maren Morris Fights Back Against Slut Shamers

Maren Morris took to social media to fire back at folks who were slut shaming her over one of her outfits. In case you missed it, it all started over the weekend, when Maren shared a pic from Madison Square Garden, where she was performing as part of Sam Hunt’s “15 in a 30” tour. Some people online took issue with Maren’s outfit, which included a midriff-baring shirt, and jeans with some interesting slits around the thighs.

Well, Maren wasn’t about to let online trolls spoil her good time. She eventually shared another picture of herself in the outfit, along with fiancé Ryan Hurd, writing, “Hey, while prudes are bitching about my clothes, let’s make babies. :)” She also responded to the comments on Twitter writing, “Honestly, I’m over the slut-shaming that goes on here. I’m a self-sufficient woman who loves her body. Get over it, thanks. :).”

That tweet prompted support from Maren’s fellow country artists. Raelynn responded to the tweet by writing, “You’re beautiful, everyone else is stupid. I had someone judge my insulin pump. People don’t even understand,” while Brothers Osborne added, “This is why we should be required to take an a**-hole test before being allowed access to the internet. What is wrong with these people?

