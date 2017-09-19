LANCO’s Brandon Lancaster Wed; Completing The Greatest Love Story

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

LANCO’s Brandon Lancaster is a married man. Brandon tied the knot with his college sweetheart Tiffany Trotter on Sunday at Mint Springs Farms outside of Nashville.  About 200 of the couple’s closest family and friends were on hand to witness the big day, with the bride walking down the aisle to Coldplay’s “Til Kingdom Come.”

“That was the most surreal moment,” Brandon told “Entertainment Tonight” about seeing his bride for the first time. “Seeing this beautiful girl who is my best friend, and who is now going to be my wife. It was like everything was moving in slow motion.”

 

