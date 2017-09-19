Justin Moore Picks Album’s Title Track As Next Single

Justin Moore just released another single from his latest album “Kinda Don’t Care,” and this time it’s the album’s title track.

“Kinda Don’t Care” is the third single to be released from the record, with the last two tracks, “You Look Like I Need A Drink” and “Somebody Else Will,” both making it all the way to number one.

Justin is set to kick off his “Hell on a Highway Tour” next month, but before he heads out he’ll be taking some time to rest his voice after a busy summer on the road. Justin notes, “My voice is my instrument,” and while he may be a “perfectionist” sometimes he has to play when his voice is a little “raw.”

He offers, “it’s tough at times but we’ve still got a great job and it’s a blast to go do even if you … even if you’ve gotta play hurt.”

Source: Justin Moore