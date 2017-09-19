Eminem Teams up with Detroit Based StockX for Hurricane Relief Fundraiser

By: Roxanne Steele

I love this and Eminem! Our Detroit rap star teamed up with Detroit-based StockX LLC to help the hurricane victims in Florida and Texas in a very cool and unique way!

Starting at noon today (9/19) the public can make a donation of $10 or more to the StockX-Eminem Hurricane Relief Campaign. The Marshall Mathews Foundation has pledged to match the first $250,000 raised. All the proceeds will benefit the Greater Houston Community Foundation Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and Team Rubicon.

Here’s the cool part. With each contribution, donors get a chance to win one of 17 pairs of exclusive sneakers donated by celebrities including Eminem, Pharrell, LeBron James, Mark Wahlberg and Steph Curry to name a few.

This is a sneakers lovers dream all while helping out such an important cause!

“As we watched the tragic events unfold in Florida and Texas, we wanted to leverage our position as a leading marketplace for luxury consumer goods, to turn luxury items into true necessities,” StockX CEO and co-founder Josh Luber said in a statement. “We’re also fortunate to have some famous friends — friends who immediately and unequivocally stepped up to help — and capped by Eminem’s generous decision to match, we are poised to raise a significant amount of money for hurricane relief.”

This campaign will end on Monday. For more information visit stockx.com/hurricane-relief. The site will go live at noon.

Let’s have an Eminem moment!