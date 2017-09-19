Eminem Teams up with Detroit Based StockX for Hurricane Relief Fundraiser

This is a sneakers lovers dream all while helping out such an important cause! By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Eminem, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, StockX
(Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage)

By: Roxanne Steele

I love this and Eminem!  Our Detroit rap star teamed up with Detroit-based StockX LLC to help the hurricane victims in Florida and Texas in a very cool and unique way!

Starting at noon today (9/19)  the public can make a donation of $10 or more to the StockX-Eminem Hurricane Relief Campaign.  The Marshall Mathews Foundation has pledged to match the first $250,000 raised.  All the proceeds will benefit the Greater Houston Community Foundation Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and Team Rubicon.

Here’s the cool part.  With each contribution, donors get a chance to win one of 17 pairs of exclusive sneakers donated by celebrities including Eminem, Pharrell, LeBron James, Mark Wahlberg and Steph Curry to name a few.

This is a sneakers lovers dream all while helping out such an important cause!

“As we watched the tragic events unfold in Florida and Texas, we wanted to leverage our position as a leading marketplace for luxury consumer goods, to turn luxury items into true necessities,” StockX CEO and co-founder Josh Luber said in a statement. “We’re also fortunate to have some famous friends — friends who immediately and unequivocally stepped up to help — and capped by Eminem’s generous decision to match, we are poised to raise a significant amount of money for hurricane relief.”

This campaign will end on Monday.  For more information  visit stockx.com/hurricane-relief. The site will go live at noon.

Let’s have an Eminem moment!

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live