Who Took Home An Emmy?

The Emmys were last night and with Stephen Colbert as host, you knew it was going to be political. While Colbert, and plenty of award winners, got their jabs in at POTUS, the ultimate surprise of the evening was Sean Spicer making a cameo and poking fun at his comments about the size of Trump’s inauguration audience. Melissa McCarthy, who had already won a Creative Arts Emmy for her portrayal of Spicer on “Saturday Night Live,” spoke for most of America and almost all of Twitter, when she looked confused and not thrilled that Spicer was there.

The Emmys also tried to spice things up this year with a new announcer, Jermaine Fowler from “Superior Donuts,” and a group of paparazzi on stage taking pictures of winners as they walked off stage.

When it came to those winners, the night was dominated by “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Veep.” There were also plenty of historic moments. Lena Waithe, who wrote alongside Aziz Ansari on “Master of None,” is now the first African-American woman to win for comedy writing. Donald Glover‘s win for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for his show “Atlanta” makes him the first black star to win in that category. “The Night Of” star Riz Ahmed is officially the first male actor of Asian descent to win an Emmy award for acting. Meanwhile Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth consecutive best actress Emmy for “Veep,” breaking the record for wins for by a performer for the same role.

Check out some of the other big winners below.

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (WINNER)

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Veep” (WINNER)

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Big Little Lies” (WINNER)

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Night Of”

“Genius”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” (WINNER)

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari – “Master of None”

Zach Galifianakis – “Baskets”

William H. Macy – “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Julie Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” (WINNER)

Pamela Adlon – “Better Things”

Tracee Ellis-Ross – “Black-ish”

Jane Fonda – “Grace and Frankie”

Lily Tomlin – “Grace and Frankie”

Allison Janney – “Mom”

Ellie Kemper – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (WINNER)

Anthony Hopkins – “Westworld”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey – “House of Cards”

Milo Ventimiglia – “This Is Us”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (WINNER)

Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder”

Claire Foy – “The Crown”

Keri Russell – “The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld”

Robin Wright – “House of Cards”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of” (WINNER)

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

Robert De Niro – “The Wizard of Lies”

Ewan McGregor – “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush – “Genius”

John Turturro – “The Night Of”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Nicole Kidman – “Big Little Lies” (WINNER)

Carrie Coon – “The Leftovers”

Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”

Jessica Lange – “Feud”

Susan Sarandon – “Feud”

Reese Witherspoon – “Big Little Lies”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

John Lithgow – “The Crown” (WINNER)

Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul”

Mandy Patinkin – “Homeland”

Michael Kelly – “House of Cards”

David Harbour – “Stranger Things”

Ron Cephas Jones – “This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright – “Westworld”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Ann Dowd – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (WINNER)

Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Uzo Aduba – “Orange Is the New Black”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton – “Westworld”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Alec Baldwin – “Saturday Night Live” (WINNER)

Louie Anderson – “Baskets”

Ty Burrell – “Modern Family”

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Tony Hale – “Veep”

Matt Walsh – “Veep”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live” (WINNER)

Vanessa Beyer – “Saturday Night Live”

Leslie Jones – “Saturday Night Live”

Anna Chlumsky – “Veep”

Judith Light – “Transparent”

Kathryn Hahn – “Transparent”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (WINNER)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Late Show With James Corden”

“Real Time With Bill Maher”

Outstanding Reality Competition

“The Voice” (WINNER)

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

