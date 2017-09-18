Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass Is Back, With A Twist

Carbloaders, it’s time to get excited. Today is the blessed day that Olive Garden’s ‘Never Ending Pasta Passes’ become available once again. This time, in honor the 22nd anniversary of the Italian chain’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl, they’ll be offering up 22,000 Pasta Passes beginning at 2pm this afternoon.

The passes cost $100 each and are good for eight weeks of unlimited pasta, sauces, soup or salad, and breadsticks. And there are no rules, you can eat there for lunch and go back for dinner. If you’re really into pasta, that pass could save you hundreds of dollars over those eight weeks. Okay, there’s one rule – it only lasts from September 25th thru November 19th.

But this year, Olive Garden is offering something extra to fans. They’re also selling 50 “Pasta Passports to Italy” for the first time. These are $200 and include the same deal on the food, along with an all-inclusive trip for two to Italy! Seriously!

Both types of passes are available at PastaPass.com for an hour starting today at 2pm ET. But they’re known to sell out in a few seconds, so you’d better be quick on the click to get one.

Source: Today