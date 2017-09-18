Kenny Chesney Pays For Teens To Be Airlifted Out Of St. John

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

An anonymous good samaritan who turned out to be Kenny Chesney rescued two brothers who lost their home in St. John. Jah-Haile Bruce and his brother, Jahbioseh Bruce, spend most of the year living with their grandparents in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and they were in the home with their grandfather when Hurricane Irma hit the island. The home was destroyed, so the Bruce brothers’ only option was to return to their mother’s home in Philadelphia. The problem was there were no commercial flights flying out of St. John. The boys managed to board a boat transporting supplies and taking evacuees to St. Croix. From there, a private plane awaited the boys for the flight back to Philly. They were told an “anonymous” donor sent the plane for the brothers, but CNN reports that donor was indeed the superstar.

Jah-Haile told CNN, “I don’t even know what to say, but thank you. There’s really nothing to say. I heard that the guy wanted to stay anonymous. Thank you very much.”

Kenny’s own home on St. John was also destroyed in the hurricane.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Bruce family.

