Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party In Las Vegas

It looks like Kelsea Ballerini’s days of being a single lady may be over pretty soon, because over the weekend she celebrated bachelorette party in Las Vegas.

Kelsea documented the celebration starting with her plane ride, where she channeled the film “Bridesmaids,” with a video of her doing her best imitation of Kristen Wiig’s “I’m ready to par-tay.” Kelsea also took in Jennifer Lopez’s residency, posting selfie with the singer and another with J.Lo and her entire wedding party.

Kelsea and her bridesmaids also celebrated with some pool time, with all the girls wearing black bathing suits that read “Bride Squad,” while Kelsea wore a white one.