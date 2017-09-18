Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party In Las Vegas

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Kelsea Ballerini attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It looks like Kelsea Ballerini’s days of being a single lady may be over pretty soon, because over the weekend she celebrated bachelorette party in Las Vegas.

Kelsea documented the celebration starting with her plane ride, where she channeled the film “Bridesmaids,” with a video of her doing her best imitation of Kristen Wiig’s “I’m ready to par-tay.” Kelsea also took in Jennifer Lopez’s residency, posting selfie with the singer and another with J.Lo and her entire wedding party.

Kelsea and her bridesmaids also celebrated with some pool time, with all the girls wearing black bathing suits that read “Bride Squad,” while Kelsea wore a white one.

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live