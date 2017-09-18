Grieving Grandfather’s Gift To Toddler Goes Viral

By Nathan Vicar

A mother on Facebook took to Facebook Sunday to share a heartwarming story about a kind gesture that happened in an aisle at an Oklahoma Target.

Alyssa Hacker posted a photo of her son, Owen, in the cart with several dinosaur toys and a $20 bill.

“Owen grabbed all three and we were trying to pick out which one he wanted when Owen abruptly yelled, “Hi,” at this older man walking past us,” Hacker wrote. “He turned around and said, ‘Hey sweet boy.’”

As he continued to play with the dinosaurs, the man opened his wallet, pulled out a $20, put it in the pocket of Owen’s shirt and said, “I just lost my 2 year-old-grandson last week. You take this money and buy this boy all three dinosaurs.”

The man then proceeded to rub Owen’s back, wiped away his tears and walked away.

“There is still some good in this world,” she wrote.

The touching moment has been shared over 100,000 times on Facebook.

In a following post, the mother says she “never imagined” her post would reach so many people.