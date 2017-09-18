Alabama Releases an ‘American Christmas’ Album!

It’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit! This country superstar group is releasing a new Christmas album this season!

ALABAMA is set release AMERICAN CHRISTMAS on October 6th. This holiday album will mark the band’s first newly recorded Christmas album in 21 years. Get ready to hear Christmas classics like “Go Tell It ON the Mountain,” “Silent Night,” “Away In A Manger,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Jingle Bells,” as well as four new holiday themed songs including an updated version of “Christmas in Dixie” which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year!

This award winning group had this to say to their fans in a press release.

“To all our fans: Christmas is a special time for Alabama. We hope it is for you. From our hearts to you, we give you this Christmas gift. Thank you for the love and support, all these years. Merry Christmas!”

Let’s have an Alabama moment!