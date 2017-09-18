‘9 To 5’ Stars Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin Reunite At 2017 Emmys

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — “9 to 5” stars Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin reunited at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in one of the night’s delightful surprises.

The trio of legendary ladies helped present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Limited Series or Movie to “Big Little Lies” star Alexander Skarsgard.

Before they presented Skarsgard with his first Emmy, the actresses had some fun.

“Hey, well, thank you. Oh that’s nice,” Parton said when the audience gave them a standing ovation. “We appreciate that and personally I have been waiting for a 9 to 5 reunion ever since we did the first one.”

Parton was also nominated at the awards show in the category of Outstanding Television Movie for her beloved holiday film, “Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.”

The superstar singer is set to release her first children’s album “I Believe in You” on Oct. 13. All proceeds from the album will go toward her Imagination Library.