Watch Troy Gentry’s Final Performance at the Opry

The duo last played the Opry on July 1, 2017 By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Country, crash, Grand Ole Opry, Montgomery Gentry, Troy Gentry
Photo: Mindy Small / Film Magic / Getty Images

Today in Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry is having an open public memorial service to honor the life of Troy Gentry.  Fans can watch the live stream of today’s service.  Details given below.

Ahead of today’s celebration of the singers life, the Opry just released a video of Montgomery Gentry‘s final performance on its stage.

Fans will be able to watch a livestream of the event from the Opry’s official page.  Troy Gentry tragically died in a helicopter crash last Friday 9/8.  Troy and musical partner Eddie Montgomery last performed as Montgomery Gentry at the Opry on July 1, 2017.

Rest in peace Troy Gentry and thank you for the music.  You will be missed.

 

