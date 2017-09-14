The Big Autism Speaks Walk is THIS Weekend! Details in “Hometown Rundown”

WYCD is excited to bring you our new community feature called “Hometown Rundown.” There is always SO much going on in our communities so this is a place to share events going on in your “hometown.” Feel free to email me roxanne@wycd.com

Here’s a few events coming up that YOU can support.

Run to Set Her Free! Help End Human Trafficking with Woodside Bible Church in Troy. This 5K color run/walk is Sat, Sept. 9th at 9am Stoney Creek Metro Park 4300 Main Park Drive, Shelby Twp, Proceeds from the race will support victims of human trafficking on their journey to freedom by placing them in a 2-year rehabilitation program through the organization, Hope Against Trafficking. For more click HERE!

Autism Speaks Walk of Michigan on Sept. 16th at Kensington Metro Park at 9am. Visit their Facebook page and learn how you can get involved! To join a team, start a team or learn more visit their website http://www.autismspeaks.org or click HERE!

Harry Potter themed bar crawl called “Expecto Hangover” on Sept. 16th 1p-6p in Royal Oak hosted by Detroit Crawls. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For more info click HERE!

Mt. Clemons Eagles#1269 Animal Adoption Day on Sat. Sept. 23rd 12p-4p located at 25455 S. River Road in Harrison Township. Come enjoy great food, 50/50 Raffles, music and help save a life! Adopt a new best friend!! Also fundraiser dinner starts at 5p For more info call 586-381-0166 Every dollar raised from this event will go to the rescues that are participating in the adoption part of the day; Rejoyceful Rescue, Homfurever Rescue, Macomb County Animals Shelter, The Devoted Barn and Serenity Animal Adoptions. Hope you can make it out to this great charity event! Check out this powerful video from The Devoted Barn.

K9 Police Pumpkin Run at Rochester Municipal Park on Sat. Sept. 30th Proceeds raised will go towards purchasing bullet proof vests for local K-9 Officers. Join this family friendly race in downtown Rochester! Registration starts at 8:30a and race starts at 9:30a. Click HERE for all the information about this great organization. Click HERE to visit their Facebook page!

Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Random Acts of Ice Cream now through Sept. 30th nominate someone special who’s doing great things and they have a chance to win a sweet treat from Hudsonville Ice Cream! Visit hudsonvilleicecream.com/random-acts and nominate someone deserving today! Winners chosen randomly.