Grand Jury Charges Six for Stealing from Dolly Parton’s Charity Foundation

The Dollywood Foundation was set up to help victims of the Gatlinburg wildfires.
By Robyn Collins

A Sevier County grand jury has charged six individuals for stealing from Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Foundation.

Debra Kay Catlett, Chad Catlett, Alan Chambers, Bosco Boscalia, Annie Lyons and Esther Pridemore have been accused of money laundering, criminal conspiracy and felony theft, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

The crew used forged documents to get into the charitable Foundation. The alleged thieves reportedly nabbed about $12,000 before being discovered.

The Dollywood Foundation was set up to help victims of the Gatlinburg wildfires. To date, the Foundation has helped 900 families, to the tune of $9 Million.

