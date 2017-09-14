Conspiracy Theory: Is McDonald’s Shorting You On Fries?

It’s happened to all of us at some point. When you pull through the drive-thru at McDonald’s, ready to inhale every bit of that combo meal you ordered, and you notice that the fries seem a little light. You’ve had enough fries from Mickey D’s to know the difference and you can tell there aren’t enough in there.

Sure, it could just be a mistake. But according to a Reddit thread, McDonald’s employees have a secret way to cheat you out of the correct amount of fries. The thread was about what kind of things companies hide from their customers and a user named ExperiMENTALbunny shared his experience working at the golden arches.

“I worked at McDonald’s and they taught me how to pinch the fry carton just right while putting the fries into them so that it looked full, but actually wasn’t,” he writes. And he says only one customer ever called him out on it, by shaking the fries into the bag and then refilling the fry container himself and it only filled up halfway. He admits to being “impressed and embarrassed” over it.

Of course, not everything you read on the Internet is true, but we’ve all felt shorted by the fries in our bag before. So now we have a conspiracy theory as to why.

Source: Delish