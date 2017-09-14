Chris Young Shares Steamy ‘Losing Sleep’ Music Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Chris Young has shared the music video for “Losing Sleep,” the title track for his forthcoming new album.

Related: Chris Young Shares ‘Losing Sleep’ Tracklist

The clip follows Young as he gets ready for a hot date, while his paramour is shown preparing for the night as well. Sparks fly when the two finally connect, with the couple having drinks before heading up to a high-rise hotel room.

Losing Sleep, Young’s seventh studio full-length is set to be released on Oct. 20.