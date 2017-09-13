Tracy Lawrence Recruits Special Guests For New Album

Tracy Lawrence is releasing a new album later this year and has recruited some of today’s biggest stars to join him on it. Tracy’s “Good Ole Days” is set to drop on November 10th, and will have him collaborating on some of his classic hits with other artists.

Guests on the record include Jason Aldean, 3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold, Big & Rich, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Easton Corbin, Dustin Lynch, Tim McGraw, Justin Moore, Craig Morgan, Kellie Pickler and Chris Young.

The album will also feature two totally new songs, the title track, which features Arnold, and Big & Rich, and “Finally Home,” featuring Morgan, which will help raise money for Operation Finally Home, an organization that provides mortgage-free homes to wounded, ill and injured veterans or surviving spouses and their families.

Check out the track list for “Good Ole Days” below:

“Time Marches On” (feat. Tim McGraw) “Sticks & Stones” (feat. Luke Bryan) “Alibis” (feat. Justin Moore) “Can’t Break It to My Heart” (feat. Jason Aldean) “Good Ole Days” (feat. Brad Arnold & Big & Rich) “If the World Had a Front Porch” (feat. Luke Combs) “Texas Tornado” (feat. Dustin Lynch) “Stars over Texas” (feat. Kellie Pickler) “If the Good Die Young” (feat. Chris Young) “Paint Me a Birmingham” (feat. Easton Corbin) “Finally Home” (feat. Craig Morgan)

Source: Music Row