TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Tracy Lawrence Recruits Special Guests For New Album

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Tracy Lawrence is releasing a new album later this year and has recruited some of today’s biggest stars to join him on it. Tracy’s “Good Ole Days” is set to drop on November 10th, and will have him collaborating on some of his classic hits with other artists.

Guests on the record include Jason Aldean, 3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold, Big & Rich, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Easton Corbin, Dustin Lynch, Tim McGraw, Justin Moore, Craig Morgan, Kellie Pickler and Chris Young.

The album will also feature two totally new songs, the title track, which features Arnold, and Big & Rich, and “Finally Home,” featuring Morgan, which will help raise money for Operation Finally Home, an organization that provides mortgage-free homes to wounded, ill and injured veterans or surviving spouses and their families.

Check out the track list for “Good Ole Days” below:

  1. “Time Marches On” (feat. Tim McGraw)
  2. “Sticks & Stones” (feat. Luke Bryan)
  3. “Alibis” (feat. Justin Moore)
  4. “Can’t Break It to My Heart” (feat. Jason Aldean)
  5. “Good Ole Days” (feat. Brad Arnold & Big & Rich)
  6. “If the World Had a Front Porch” (feat. Luke Combs)
  7. “Texas Tornado” (feat. Dustin Lynch)
  8. “Stars over Texas” (feat. Kellie Pickler)
  9. “If the Good Die Young” (feat. Chris Young)
  10. “Paint Me a Birmingham” (feat. Easton Corbin)
  11. “Finally Home” (feat. Craig Morgan)

Source: Music Row

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live