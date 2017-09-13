Recap: Golden Tate’s “Stars and Strikes” Bowling Fundraiser for Vets! [Pics & Videos]

TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Elise and Golden Tate hosted a powerful night for our Veterans By Roxanne Steele
NurPhoto/GettyImages
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 16, 2016. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

By: Roxanne Steele

Sept. 11th was a magical night at Lucky Strikes in Novi for Golden Future Foundations 3rd Annual “Stars and Strikes” bowling fundraiser for our Veterans sponsored by Ally Financial.  I was invited to host the night and I had the best time ever!! Lucky Strikes was jam packed with Golden Tate’s Detroit Lions teammates, movers and shakers of Detroit, Lions fans, and military family and friends.

The night started with red carpet arrivals!

gettyimages 845941276 Recap: Golden Tates Stars and Strikes Bowling Fundraiser for Vets! [Pics & Videos]

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 11: Golden Tate and Elise Tate arrive to Golden Tate’s 3rd Annual Stars and Strikes Bowling Event on September 11, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Guest enjoyed free appetizers and cocktails while bidding on one of kind auction items with all the proceeds going to our Veterans through local Michigan organizations supported by GFF.

img 2384 Recap: Golden Tates Stars and Strikes Bowling Fundraiser for Vets! [Pics & Videos]

image courtesy of GoldenFutureFoundation

Next, Elise and Golden recognized our Veterans and surprised Jacob Loomis who had no idea he was being called up!  Loomis was given a $5K check from GFF.  Here’s a little of his story….

Pets for Vets is one of the programs GFF supports.  What better way to help a vet and a pet by teaming them up together.  Check them out at www.petsforvets.com.  We also learned about the 2-1-1 program for Vets by MVAA  and the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) Both were on hand for the big charity event.

36349294984 88e5a7c5b7 o Recap: Golden Tates Stars and Strikes Bowling Fundraiser for Vets! [Pics & Videos]

Golden Future Foundation

Our Vets deal with so much after they come home from war.  We heard some unbelievable stories and I can’t wait to share those videos with you soon.  TJ Lang had a great time bowling with some of our IAVA Vets. The boys took a break and posed for a picture with me!

vets Recap: Golden Tates Stars and Strikes Bowling Fundraiser for Vets! [Pics & Videos]

Roxanne Steele

Golden’s teammates stayed all night to support this important cause.

img 2389 Recap: Golden Tates Stars and Strikes Bowling Fundraiser for Vets! [Pics & Videos]

GoldenFutrueFoundation

I want to thank Elise and Golden for inviting me to host their 3rd annual ‘Stars and Strikes” bowling fundraiser for our Veterans.  It was a feel good event full of compassion for our Vets.  The energy in the room and the loving spirit of all the supporters who came out for the cause was infectious!!   I hope y’all make plans to come out next year if you missed it.  It was an AMAZING night!!

37185053995 3857577a98 o Recap: Golden Tates Stars and Strikes Bowling Fundraiser for Vets! [Pics & Videos]

Golden Future Foundation

 

Take a look at the video below and remember it’s never too late to donate to our Vets with the Golden Future Foundation.  For more info click HERE!

Thank you to everyone who was there to support this important night for our Veterans!!!

img 2493 Recap: Golden Tates Stars and Strikes Bowling Fundraiser for Vets! [Pics & Videos]

Golden Future Foundation

 

Comments

