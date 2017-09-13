TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Miss Michigan Contestant Makes History As First With Down Syndrome

By Rachael Hunter
Photo: Sue Cameron via Facebook

Alyssa Patrias just competed in a Miss Michigan preliminary pageant and she accomplished something that had never been done before in the process. The 20-year-old has Down syndrome and she became the first woman in the state with it to compete in one of those pageants.

The only stipulation from the Miss America pageant – they oversee the Miss Michigan pageant – was that Patrias compete in each event and not receive any special treatment. The young lady didn’t take home the big crown, but she was a favorite with the crowd and the other contestants, who voted her Miss Congeniality.

“She may not be as poised or have the grace that the other girls have, but she went up there and gave it her all,” Alyssa’s mother, Sue Cameron, says. “That’s all I can ask for. She was proof—it may not have been perfect—but she still did it.”

Source: Freep

More from Rachael Hunter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live