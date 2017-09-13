KSI’s Five Step Design Process For Holly — And Everyone Else

When you’re serious about designing a new kitchen, you want to make sure every i is dotted and t is crossed.

Here’s the five step design process used by KSI Kitchen & Bath.

Step 1

Define

Set a course for creativity by defining your personal style and preferences.

Review inspiration photos; product styles you favor; and results of Define My Style Quiz.

Discuss your current home and adjacent spaces.

Ensures your new design will reflect your personal style and complement the decorative and architectural elements in your home.

Step 2

Discover

Guide an in-depth discovery process to understand your unique needs.

Measure room and consider what new dimensions you would like to add.

Uncover “must have” items; explore “wish list”; and understand the daily routines that make up your lifestyle.

Ensures the design we create will work for the way your family lives, works and entertains in your home.

Step 3

Design

Create a design concept and make recommendations to turn your vision into reality.

Review 3-D renderings on our big screen TV to more easily visualize the proposed space.

Consider options and make refinements to ensure you absolutely love the design.

Ensures better decision making so you can move forward with confidence.

Step 4

Determine

Determine the project schedule and coordinate with installer to ensure your project runs smoothly.

Double check measurements and each detail of product selections.

Verify timeframes, review checklists to prep the space for installation, place orders and schedule delivery.

Ensures accuracy and communication so you have a positive remodeling experience.

Step 5

Deliver

Deliver products, communicate and follow up to ensure you are 100% satisfied.

Accept delivery of products and inspect for accuracy and quality.

Complete the installation with certified contractors and enjoy your newly designed space.

Ensures what you and your designer envisioned together becomes a reality.