Foundation Hopes To Make A Difference With Color Run In Taylor, MI

(WYCD) — A local foundation is hoping to make a difference with their first ever color run in Taylor, MI.

Matthew’s Wish Color Run will be held at Heritage Park on Saturday, Oct 7 at 10 a.m.

Matthew’s Wish was made in the memory of a very courageous 10-year-old named Matthew.

According to their Facebook page, his wish was to find a cure for the two very diseases robbing him of his youth, HLH and Mitochondrial disease.

“As Matthew realized most likely that wish wouldn’t come in time for himself, he made his mother promise, ‘even if a cure doesn’t come in time for me, promise you’ll never stop fighting,'” the post reads on Facebook.

His battled sadly ended on April 20, 2015.

Matthew’s mother created the non-profit to raise money for treatment and research.

Click here to register for the event.