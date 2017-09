By Scott T. Sterling

Country singer Jake Owen has paid tribute to Troy Gentry and Don Williams with a cover of Williams’ 1979 hit, “Good Ole Boys Like Me.”

Related: Celebration of Troy Gentry’s Life to Be Live Streamed from Grand Ole Opry

“I felt the need to pay tribute to two good ole boys like us all,” Owen says before launching into a heartfelt version of Williams’ song on acoustic guitar.

Both Gentry and Williams died this past Friday (Sept. 8). See Owen’s performance below.