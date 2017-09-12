Hank Williams Jr. Returns to ‘Monday Night Football’ with Jason Derulo & Florida Georgia Line

By Scott T. Sterling

Controversial country singer Hank Williams Jr. made his return to Monday Night Football last night (Sept. 11) with a new version of the show’s theme song with Jason Derulo and Florida Georgia Line.

The three acts performed an updated version of “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night” before a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings.

It was Williams’ first appearance opening the show in six years, after the singer was pulled from the intro in 2011 for making incendiary comments comparing President Obama to Hitler.