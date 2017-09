By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Denny’s is best known for their signature Grand Slam breakfasts, but they may be now known for something else.

The restaurant chain debuted a new mascot that is being described as a “turd in a fedora.”

The Dennys turd is here with lunch pic.twitter.com/uoqLsi2xzt — AmericanPropagandist (@ArmyStrang) September 9, 2017

Denny’s was probably trying probably aiming for being a friendly sausage mascot. Regardless, Twitter had a field day with it.

A turd in a fedora. I bet he's huge on Reddit. — brx0 (@brx0) September 10, 2017

I had this same thought today 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4QVuNpgE6o — SeanGallimore (@SeanGallimore) September 10, 2017

Truth in advertising, I respect that. — Kevin Collins (@AllHailBrak57) September 10, 2017

Either way, that mascot is something you do not want to eat.