Carly Pearce Testing Relationship Boundaries In New Video

Carly Pearce’s video for “Every Little Thing” has a few steamy scenes, and fans might be surprised to find out that the man in the video is not Carly’s boyfriend. So, how did her real-life boyfriend react to her on-screen romance?

“I tried to get him to come in and hang out with us for the day, and he said, ‘I love you, but I’m not gonna come.’ He watched the video once, and he said, ‘Excuse me. You got a little too close.’ I’m like, ‘Ah! It was the way they edited it!’ It took him a minute to say that he was happy for me, but, I mean, that would be very awkward. But he has been a good sport about it.”

Carly hits the road with Brett Young next month to open on his Caliville tour.