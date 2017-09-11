TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Celebration of Troy Gentry’s Life to be Live Streamed from Grand Ole Opry

Filed Under: Troy Gentry
Photo: Frederick Breedon IV / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

A special celebration of Troy Gentry’s life has been set for this Thursday (Sept. 14) at the Grand Ole Opry. Fans are invited to attend, and those unable to make the trek can watch the proceedings via live stream.

The service will begin at 11 a.m., and will be followed by a private internment for family only.

According to The Boot, Gentry’s family has asked that fans wanting to show their condolences make a donation to the TJ Martell Foundation, or to support the Red Cross’ hurricane relief efforts.

Gentry died on Friday (Sept. 8) when a helicopter he was riding in crashed near the site of a show the band had scheduled at the Flying W airport in Medford, New Jersey,

