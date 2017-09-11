The Secret Codes Used By Disney Employees

Disney may be the happiest place on earth, but let’s face it, some visitors can be total nightmares. Well, no matter how rude a guest is, Disney staffers aren’t allowed to use negative language so they’ve come up with some code words in order to talk about those awful people without them ever knowing they’ve been disrespected.

Well, a new report has uncovered those secret code words used by Disney employees and they are pretty hysterical…

For example, if you ever hear a staffer calling you a “treasured guest” you shouldn’t feel good about yourself, because that’s their code word for someone who’s rude.

And that’s not all, if someone has vomited in the park (which isn’t all that uncommon), staffers call it a “protein spill,” and when they take place it’s called a “Code V” situation.” When kids pee in the pool (also probably pretty common), it’s called a “Code Winnie”!

AND when you hear the term “white powder alert” you may want to run. Seems that’s the code to let a staff member know when someone has spread a loved ones ashes on a ride or somewhere else in the park.

Source: The Sun