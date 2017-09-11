Old Dominion, Dan + Shay Perform Onstage Tributes to Troy Gentry

By Annie Reuter

Following the death of Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry on Friday (September 8), several country artists shared cover songs of the late singer.

Upon learning the news of Gentry’s death in a helicopter accident in New Jersey, Old Dominion and Dan + Shay both put their own interpretation on hits by Montgomery Gentry. During a concert on Friday evening, Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey led the band in a cover of Montgomery Gentry’s “My Town” and struggled to get through the performance.

“Got a little choked up when the crowd started singing..but still,” Old Dominion captioned for the clip of their cover.

Meanwhile, Dan + Shay also shared a cover of Montgomery Gentry’s “Something to Be Proud Of.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his friends,” Dan Smyers says in a video clip.

“We’ve always looked up to those guys and it was always such an honor to share the stage with them,” bandmate Shay Mooney adds. “Today, in honor of Troy, we’re going to do one of our favorite songs of all time — “Something to Be Proud of.”

