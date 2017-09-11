Old Dominion and Dan + Shay Pay Tribute To Troy Gentry

As we previously told you, Troy Gentry tragically died in a helicopter crash on Friday and some country stars decided to pay tribute to the singer in song.

Old Dominion paid tribute to Troy during their Friday night show. The band performed Montgomery Gentry’s “My Town.”

Meanwhile,Dan + Shay posted an emotional tribute of them performing the Montgomery Gentry hit “Something To Be Proud Of.” “So today we heard the tragic news of Troy Gentry’s passing and our thoughts and our prayers go out to his family and his friends,” Dan Smyers says in the video. “We’ve always looked up to those guys and it was always such an honor to share the stage with them,” Shay Mooney adds, “Today, in honor of Troy, we’re gonna do one of our favorite songs of all time, ‘Something To Be Proud Of.’”