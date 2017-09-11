TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Miss North Dakota Is Now Miss America

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund is the new Miss America.

Mund, a 23-year-old graduate of Brown University, was crowned last night in Atlantic City. She performed a jazz dance to “The Way You Make Me Feel.” The first runner up was Miss Missouri. The second runner up was Miss New Jersey, followed by Miss District of Columbia.

As for Mund, it looks like her reign will not be without controversy. During an interview segment, Mund said that President Trump was wrong to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord. “It’s a bad decision,” she offered. “There is evidence that climate change is existing and we need to be at that table.”

Source: USA Today

