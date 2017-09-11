Maren Morris Debuts Bold New Blonde Highlights

By Scott T. Sterling

Breakout country star Maren Morris is going through changes. Namely with her hair.

The singer debuted her new do on social media, posting a picture of her “lob” (AKA long bob) look, augmented with big chunks of blonde at the ends.

Fans seemed to love Maren’s new look, loading her tweet with lots of compliments and approving GIFs. One fan even inquired about the lipstick she wears in the photo, with the singer responding that it’s from the Too Faced Cosmetics line.

Check out Morris’ new style below.