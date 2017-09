(WYCD) American country duo LOCASH will be making a special stop in Detroit next month.

The concert, presented by 99.5 WYCD, will be at the Emerald Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. at TheEmeraldTheatre.com and ticketweb.com.

Tickets will be $20 in advance/$25 at the door.