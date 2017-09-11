TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Jennifer Nettles Releases New Song Inspired By September 11th

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Jennifer Nettles just dropped the new song “King of the City,” which she says was inspired by the story of an immigrant window washer who perished in the September 11th attacks.

“It has been so long since I started writing this song, but I was only able to finish it in the last year,” Jennifer says. “I was inspired by the political tensions in our country right now. I want to humanize the immigrant story as an American story, and allow people a different narrative from what they might be seeing on the news or in their communities.”

She adds, “September 11th was such a tragedy that everyone rallied around. We all hurt on that day, we were all Americans and all patriots, and the immigrant story is the real American dream — to come and build your life in this place.”

Source: Jennifer Nettles

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live