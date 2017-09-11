Jennifer Nettles Releases New Song Inspired By September 11th

Jennifer Nettles just dropped the new song “King of the City,” which she says was inspired by the story of an immigrant window washer who perished in the September 11th attacks.

“It has been so long since I started writing this song, but I was only able to finish it in the last year,” Jennifer says. “I was inspired by the political tensions in our country right now. I want to humanize the immigrant story as an American story, and allow people a different narrative from what they might be seeing on the news or in their communities.”

Tonight I'm sharing a piece of my American heart: "King Of The City." 🏙 pic.twitter.com/M0eTKr2SBA — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) September 7, 2017

She adds, “September 11th was such a tragedy that everyone rallied around. We all hurt on that day, we were all Americans and all patriots, and the immigrant story is the real American dream — to come and build your life in this place.”

