Blake Shelton Drops New Song, Video Features Gwen Stefani’s Kids

Blake Shelton just dropped a new song and it seems he has weddings on his mind. The singer released the new track “I’ll Name The Dog,” about a couple who decides to tie the knot, along with a wedding-themed video in which Blake’s the entertainment as an older couple ties the knot in front of their family and friends.

Whether that means we’ll be seeing Blake getting hitched to girlfriend Gwen Stefani in the near future is anybody’s guess, but Gwen is represented in the video. Her sons Zuma and Kingston both make cameos as wedding guests in the clip.

Source: Entertainment Weekly