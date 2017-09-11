ACM Honors, CBS, Air, ACM,
TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

11th Annual ACM Honors To Air On CBS

Filed Under: ACM Honors, CBS
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 23: Dolly Parton accepts the Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award onstage during the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

(WYCD) The 11th Annual ACM Honors will air on CBS Television Network on Friday, September 15 from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The two-hour special features some of country music’s biggest superstars taking the stage for show-stopping performances and can’t-miss collaborations in honor of the ACM Special Award honorees from the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.

The special features performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and George Strait, plus performances/presentations from Chris Janson, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, and Hillary Scott. Additional presenters included Jason Aldean, Bobby Bones, songwriter Ross Copperman, Lady Antebellum, Cassadee Pope, and Jimmy Webb.

ACM Honors is an evening dedicated to recognizing the special honorees and off-camera category winners from the Academy of Country Music Awards, including the Special Awards, Studio Recording Awards and Songwriter of the Year Award winners.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live