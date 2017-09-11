11th Annual ACM Honors To Air On CBS

(WYCD) The 11th Annual ACM Honors will air on CBS Television Network on Friday, September 15 from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The two-hour special features some of country music’s biggest superstars taking the stage for show-stopping performances and can’t-miss collaborations in honor of the ACM Special Award honorees from the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.

The special features performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and George Strait, plus performances/presentations from Chris Janson, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, and Hillary Scott. Additional presenters included Jason Aldean, Bobby Bones, songwriter Ross Copperman, Lady Antebellum, Cassadee Pope, and Jimmy Webb.

ACM Honors is an evening dedicated to recognizing the special honorees and off-camera category winners from the Academy of Country Music Awards, including the Special Awards, Studio Recording Awards and Songwriter of the Year Award winners.