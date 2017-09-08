Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

TJMaxx Is Getting Into The Wedding Gear Game

By Rachael Hunter
Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for T.J. Maxx

Get ready, Maxxinistas – TJ Maxx has announced they’re opening a wedding shop! So now brides can save on everything they need for their nuptials from the affordable retailer.

The wedding shop will have wedding gowns for a fraction of the cost, as well as bridesmaid dresses, mother-of-the-bride frocks and even wedding decor. And they’ll have a range of styles, colors, and sizes – including plus. And all of it will have prices in line with TJ Maxx’s discounted standard.

They’ll have gowns from designers like Jovani, footwear from Valentino, Jimmy Choo, and Badgley Mischka, and bridesmaids dresses from labels like Vera Wang – so you still get big names but for much less. Just what we expect from TJ Maxx.

The only downside? Couples can’t register for their wedding here, at least not yet. But for anyone planning a wedding, this wedding shop is going to a budget-saver.

Source: Glamour

