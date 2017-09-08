Shania Twain’s ‘Soldier’ Featured in New Film ‘Thank You For Your Service’

The song (and movie) aim to capture the veteran experience.
By Hayden Wright

Shania Twain’s new track “Soldier,” appears in the upcoming movie Thank You For Your Service.

This week, Shania tweeted a teaser for the movie that features her song. The film is about veterans adapting to civilian life after a tour of duty. The film, which debuts October 27, features Miles Teller, Amy Schumer and others. It follows the stories of armed services members who reintegrate into their homes and communities after serving in Iraq.

“I’m so proud that my song ‘Soldier’ from #ShaniaNOW is part of @TYFYSMovie!” she wrote.

“Soldier” will appear on Twain’s new album Now, which will be released September 29. Watch a preview for Thank You For Your Service below.

