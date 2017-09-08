Now Toys “R” Us Names The Top Toys For The Holiday Season

Yesterday we told you how Walmart recently came out with their list of the Top 25 toys for the holiday season, and it seems they aren’t the only store already getting into the holiday spirit. Now Toys “R” Us has revealed their 2017 Holiday Hot Toy List, so if you’re worried about snagging the hottest thing for your kid this season you may want to listen up.

Just like Walmart, Toys “R” Us says the newest version of the Hatchimal, Hatchimal Surprise, is going to be the item everyone will want to get their hands on for the holidays. Other hot items include the PAW Patrol Sea Patroller, the Nintendo Switch, Fingerlings and more.

Check out some of Toys “R” US’s picks below, and click here for the complete list.

3-in-1 Sports Zone from Little Tikes

Coco Interactive Guitar from Mattel

Doc McStuffins All-in-One Nursery from Just Play

Fingerlings™ from WowWee

Hatchimals Surprise from Spin Master

Imaginext® DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme from Fisher-Price

L.O.L Surprise™ Big Surprise from MGA Entertainment

NERF RIVAL NEMESIS MXVII-10K Blaster from HASBRO

Nintendo Switch™ with Gray Joy-Con™ from Nintendo

Of Dragons, Fairies, and Wizards™ Magical Fairy Wand Fairy Princess Fern from Cepia LLC

PAW Patrol Sea Patroller from Spin Master

Power Wheels Boomerang from Fisher-Price

Power Rangers Ninja Steel Lion Fire Fortress Zord from Bandai

Project Mc2™ Smart Pixel Purse from MGA Entertainment

Shimmer and Shine Magical Light-Up Genie Palace from Fisher-Price

Source: Yahoo Finance