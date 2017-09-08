Kid Rock Releases New Song ‘Tennessee Mountain Top’ [LISTEN]

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Michigan’s own Kid Rock released his newest song “Tennessee Mountain Top” on Friday.

The track brings out a country infused southern rock spirit.

It’s the first new song since releasing “Po-Dunk” and “Greatest Show On Earth” in July.

The new songs are expected to be featured on his next album, the follow-up to 2015’s “First Kiss.”

Rock is no stranger to the country music scene.

He scored a top-five country hit in 2008 with “All Summer Long.”

Rock will play a series of six shows at the newly opened Little Caesars Arena next week.

Purchase/stream the new song here.