Kenny Chesney Heartbroken Over Hurricane Irma Devastation

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Kenny Chesney (Photo: Allister Ann)

Kenny Chesney, who owns a home in St. John, is heartbroken over the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma in the Virgin Islands and surrounding areas. “As daylight is hitting the islands, and we’re really getting a sense of how bad this all is… I don’t know what to say,” he writes on his official site. “I’ve never been in war, but the devastation, the people’s faces in a place I know by heart have left me feeling helpless. It’s total devastation.”

Kenny asked his fans for help and promised he too is going to figure out a way to help everyone affected. “I don’t know right now how we’re going to do this. But I want to help,” he says. “I want to enlist my friends to figure out the best ways to make a difference, to help in whatever ways, small or larger, that we can. I’m blessed with so many great people… We’re already talking, trying to figure out how to get in there.”

He adds, “Pray/send good thoughts to everyone who’s been effected or is in the path of #hurricaneirma. This is unlike anything they’ve ever seen from St Maartens to St Barths to Puerto Rico then the Caribbean and onto Key West. Be safe. Tell someone how much you care. Remember to Spread the Love. More Soon.”

