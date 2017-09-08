Jana Kramer Sets The Record Straight On Her Marriage

Jana Kramer is setting the record straight about the state of her marriage to Michael Caussin. While the couple separated in August, 2016 after Michael went to rehab, she says they are still married and working on their relationship.

“I haven’t made a statement because it’s like, I’m just focusing on our family and trying to figure it out. It’s day-by-day,” she said on the “Mouthing Off With Olivia” podcast. “So, we’re not divorced. He’s not my estranged husband. He’s very much in my life. He is my husband. Legally, he is my husband. I have a ring on my finger. We’re actively working on it.”

She does admit things haven’t been easy but they are trying to be strong for their daughter Jolie. “It’s hard,” she says. “Every day. Some days I’m like, ‘I can’t do this. I physically can’t do this.’ Other days, I’m like, ‘No, fight for it. It’s for our family. He’s working really hard and we both love our little girl. At the end of the day, no matter what, we’ll be amazing parents to our daughter.”

Source: Sounds Like Nashville