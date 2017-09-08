Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Equifax Data Breach Could Hit Half Of America

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo: Equifax

Equifax – which is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies – has reported that hackers gained access to company data. The result could mean that as many as 143-million American consumers have had their sensitive information compromised – and that includes Social Security and driver’s license numbers.

The attack is the third major cybersecurity attack for the agency since 2015, and makes for one of the largest risks to consumer information in years.

Apparently, hackers accessed files in the company’s system from mid-May to July through a failure in website software. Company investigators say they learned of the intrusion in July and in the only piece of good news – they say they’ve found no evidence of unauthorized activity on its main consumer or commercial credit reporting databases.

Source: NY Times

