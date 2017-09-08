Detroit, Detroit-style pizza, Pizza, Pizza Capital, Best Pizza, SmartAsset, Study

Detroit Ranked Top City In America For Pizza Lovers

Filed Under: Detroit-Style Pizza, Pizza, Pizza Capital Of The US, Pizza Lovers, study
(Photo: Flickr/stu_spivack)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WYCD) Forget New York City and Chicago, Detroit is the pizza capital of the United States. Hot take? Maybe, but one study proves it.

The Motor City locked up the No. 1 spot in the “The Best Cities for Pizza Lovers — 2017 Edition,” according to a new study by SmartAsset.

Detroit ranked above Buffalo, NY; New York City; Vancouver, Wash and Pittsburgh, PA.

The New York City-based finance technology company found that Detroit has about 1,050 pizza places for pizza lovers to try. In addition, they found that there are about 15.5 pizza places for every 10,000 residents in Detroit.

In terms of quality, Detroit also scored well.  The average pizza place in Detroit has a Yelp rating of 3.42.

SmartAsset looked at 150 of the largest cities in the U.S., analyzing the total number of pizza places in a city, average quality of the pizza places, the percentage of high-ranking pizza places and the number of possible pizza parlors per 10,000 people.  The study also factors in the local cost of living, in turn based on an MIT living wage study that examines metrics at the county level.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live