Detroit Ranked Top City In America For Pizza Lovers

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) Forget New York City and Chicago, Detroit is the pizza capital of the United States. Hot take? Maybe, but one study proves it.

The Motor City locked up the No. 1 spot in the “The Best Cities for Pizza Lovers — 2017 Edition,” according to a new study by SmartAsset.

Detroit ranked above Buffalo, NY; New York City; Vancouver, Wash and Pittsburgh, PA.

The New York City-based finance technology company found that Detroit has about 1,050 pizza places for pizza lovers to try. In addition, they found that there are about 15.5 pizza places for every 10,000 residents in Detroit.

In terms of quality, Detroit also scored well. The average pizza place in Detroit has a Yelp rating of 3.42.

SmartAsset looked at 150 of the largest cities in the U.S., analyzing the total number of pizza places in a city, average quality of the pizza places, the percentage of high-ranking pizza places and the number of possible pizza parlors per 10,000 people. The study also factors in the local cost of living, in turn based on an MIT living wage study that examines metrics at the county level.