The Top Toys For The Holiday Season According To Walmart

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
A member of the charity association "Les Restos du Coeur" wraps Christmas gifts in a toys shop on December 15, 2012 in Saint-Pierre-des-Corps, near Tours. AFP PHOTO/ALAIN JOCARD (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)
(ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

While many of us are still in summer mode, despite the fact that school has started around the country, others are already thinking about the holidays. That’s especially true when it comes to shopping. Each year there are toys that every kid seems to want for Christmas, and if you want to make sure you get your hands on one, you probably should start looking for them now.

Well, Walmart is here to help with that, and has just come out with their list of the top 25 toys for the holiday season.

Last season Hatchimals were the toy every kid had to have under the tree and that won’t change this year, although a new version is said to be on the way, but details won’t be released until next month. Toys based on TV and film characters, like “Cars 3” Ultimate Florida Speedway and “Paw Patrol” My Size Lookout Tower, will also be must-have items, as will “Star Wars” products.

Meanwhile another hot product is a make-your-own child-friendly nail polish called Num Noms Nail Polish Maker, while Barbie, of course, makes the list, this time with the Barbie Dreamhorse and doll.

Check out some Walmart’s top toys below: (click here for the complete list)

  • Hatchimals Surprise (details to be released on October 6th)
  • littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
  • Num Noms Nail Polish Maker
  • FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger
  • Barbie DreamHorse and Doll
  • L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory
  • Soggy Doggy Board Game
  • Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike
  • Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K
  • RECOIL Starter Set
  • Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck
  • Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower
  • Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway
  • Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey
  • Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery

Source: USA Today

