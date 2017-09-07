The Top Toys For The Holiday Season According To Walmart

While many of us are still in summer mode, despite the fact that school has started around the country, others are already thinking about the holidays. That’s especially true when it comes to shopping. Each year there are toys that every kid seems to want for Christmas, and if you want to make sure you get your hands on one, you probably should start looking for them now.

Well, Walmart is here to help with that, and has just come out with their list of the top 25 toys for the holiday season.

Last season Hatchimals were the toy every kid had to have under the tree and that won’t change this year, although a new version is said to be on the way, but details won’t be released until next month. Toys based on TV and film characters, like “Cars 3” Ultimate Florida Speedway and “Paw Patrol” My Size Lookout Tower, will also be must-have items, as will “Star Wars” products.

Meanwhile another hot product is a make-your-own child-friendly nail polish called Num Noms Nail Polish Maker, while Barbie, of course, makes the list, this time with the Barbie Dreamhorse and doll.

Check out some Walmart’s top toys below: (click here for the complete list)

Hatchimals Surprise (details to be released on October 6th)

littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

Num Noms Nail Polish Maker

FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger

Barbie DreamHorse and Doll

L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory

Soggy Doggy Board Game

Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K

RECOIL Starter Set

Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck

Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower

Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway

Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery

Source: USA Today