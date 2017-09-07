Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

The List Of “Celebrities” For Dancing With The Stars Has Been Revealed

By Rachael Hunter
(Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Caruso Affiliated)

The drama has already arrived for Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars: a married-couples competition.

TV personalities and married duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey are facing off against each other with pro (also married) dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

  • They make up two of the 13 dance pairings announced Wednesday morning ahead of the show’s September 18th season premiere.
  • “That is going to be fireworks, for sure. It’s something we’ve never had on the show. We’re super excited,” executive producer Ashley Edens says.
  • Other celebs making up the mixed field include singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, former NFL star Terrell Owens, Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pietrese and HGTV’s Drew Scott of Property Brothers fame.
  • Some of the favorite pros are back in action, including Cheryl Burke, who will dance with Owens, and Mark Ballas, who is teamed with violinist Lindsey Stirling.
  • Other female celebs and pro partner pairings include Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran and Keo MotsepeWWE star Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev; Gibson and Alan Bersten; Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko; and ESPN personality and former Paralympian swimmer Victoria Arlen and Valentin Chmerkovskiy.
  • Male celeb and pro partner pairings include singer-actor Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold; former NBA player and coach Derek FisherMalcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson; and Scott and Emma Slater.

