(WYCD) ¬†Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul tour stop in Michigan on Friday, Sept. 8 will be the second-to-last show at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

It will be the last country concert at the venue.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $69.50-$119.50.

The Palace will close on Sept. 23 after the Bob Seger concert.